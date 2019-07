SAN ANTONIO — A man was cut three times on the back following a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend, according to police.

The man reportedly drove himself to the 7-Eleven on 1302 Vance Jackson Road around 2 a.m. on Tuesday after the dispute.

Police said the man would not share the location of where he tracked his ex-girlfriend's phone.

He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.