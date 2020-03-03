SAN ANTONIO — A man trying to get away from Bexar County deputies crashed his car into a guard rail at Lackland Air Force Base, before jumping off a highway overpass, BCSO said.

The chase started around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the northwest side, reaching speeds of 110 MPH, officials said.

The car chase ended on the west side after the suspect lost control near Growden and South Acme, crashing his truck into a metal guard rail at the base.

The man got out of his truck and started running, then jumped off the overpass on Acme, landing on Highway 90, BCSO said.

Authorities were able to find the suspect, taking him into custody. BCSO said he suffered severe injuries from the fall.

The man was arrested on suspicion of Family Violence charges.

