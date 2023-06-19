BCSO looking for missing man

44-year-old Lamar Raul Coleman was last seen on June 18 at 11:00 p.m. in the 7000 block of Beech Trail in northeast Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say was last seen on Sunday night in northeast Bexar County.

44-year-old Lamar Raul Coleman was last seen on June 18 at 11:00 p.m. in the 7000 block of Beech Trail, according to BCSO.

"Lamar has a medical condition that requires medication, and investigators are in need of assistance locating him," authorities said. "Anyone with information on Lamar's whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org."

BCSO said Coleman is about 5'7", 140 pounds, and has black hair with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, green Air Max sneakers, and a shirt that was either blue or red.

