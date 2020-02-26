SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who stole a car with a one-year-old inside.

The theft happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and deputies are searching the area of I-10 and Foster Road.

Sheriff Javier Salazar described the "tense moments" for the parents on the county's east side. According to the sheriff, a father was putting his two young children in the car

Officials say the baby was safely located, though they did not provide further details.

If you have any information on this crime, please call 210-335-6070 or email BCSOTips@bexar.org and you can remain anonymous.