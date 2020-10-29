BCSO looking for suspect involved in late-night pursuit

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a man who bailed out after deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop near 410 and Ingram Thursday night.
Deputies attempted to pulled the car over around 11 p.m., but the driver refused to stop, leading deputies on a chase.
According to an official with BCSO, the chase lasted around five minutes and ended with the suspect driving up a steep concrete bridge and bailing out on foot.
Although multiple agencies joined BCSO in heavily searching the area, the driver got away.
No injuries were reported. The search for the suspect continues.