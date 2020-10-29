BCSO looking for suspect involved in late-night pursuit

Deputies were trying to conduct a basic traffic stop Thursday night near 410 and Ingram, when the driver refused to stop.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a man who bailed out after deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop near 410 and Ingram Thursday night.

Deputies attempted to pulled the car over around 11 p.m., but the driver refused to stop, leading deputies on a chase.

According to an official with BCSO, the chase lasted around five minutes and ended with the suspect driving up a steep concrete bridge and bailing out on foot.

Although multiple agencies joined BCSO in heavily searching the area, the driver got away.