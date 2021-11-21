BCSO looking for missing 78-year-old woman last seen Thursday

Deputies say Amie has medical condition and she requires medication.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a 78-year-old woman last seen Thursday.

Armandina "Amie" Garcia was last seen at the bus stop at Ravenfield and Quiet Plains at 10 a.m. Deputies say Amie has medical condition and she requires medication.

She is described as 5' 2" in height, weighing 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Shew as last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.