SAN ANTONIO — BCSO is looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen by her family June 22.

Heather Lavelle Sanders was last seen wearing charcoal grey soccer shorts and an unknown color tank top, according to the facebook post.

Name: Heather Lavelle Sanders

Age: 15

Height: 5'04

Weight: 195

Eyes: Brown- wears black framed glasses

Hair: Brown

Those found to be harboring Heather may face charges for Harboring a Runaway, according to police.

For any information you may have on Heather's whereabouts please contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or call us at (210) 335-6070.