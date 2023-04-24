BCSO K9 alerts deputies to $228,000 worth of drugs, $20,000 cash & firearms

Angel Serrato, 19, was charged with multiple federal charges.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County deputies made a huge drug and weapons bust over the weekend.

Two search warrants associated with 19-year-old suspect named Angel Serrato were conducted.

The first search took place at the 2000 block of Monterey St. During the search, BCSO K9 Maximus alerted to several spots at the property and around eight kilos of crystal meth and 1.7 kilos of cocaine were found.

The second search was at the 700 block of Colorado St., where they found and arrested the suspect. 16 firearms were found and seven of them had been reported stolen. One of the firearms was even modified to have a faster fire rate.

Serrato faces federal charges for possession with intent to distribute.

