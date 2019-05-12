SAN ANTONIO — A pair of what deputies are referring to as 'juvenile runaways' will be charged with felony evading after reportedly leading deputies on a chase through the city Thursday morning.

According to an official with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a chase broke out on the city's west side around 1:20 a.m. when deputies came across a car that was involved and fled from a crash at 1604 and Marbach Road.

The chase started on Marbach Road and ended on the side of the Bexar County Justice Center downtown.

The driver also reportedly knocked down a light pole next to the justice center and tried to ram patrol units.

The driver will be charged with felony evading. The passenger had a felony warrant. Both are being referred to as 'juvenile runaways.'