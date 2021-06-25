BCSO investigating after man fires shots near the Bexar County Elections Dept.

The shots were reported around 10 a.m. at the Bexar County Elections Department on South Frio Street.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff's Department is investigating after they say a man walked into the downtown elections office with a gun and shots were heard in the area.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the man began firing from a room inside the Quality Inn nearby. He then "barged in" to the elections office with a handgun. At some point, deputies say he went over the counter at the elections office.

SAPD and S.W.A.T were also involved. The man was taken into custody and officers cleared both the motel and the elections office.

No injuries have been reported, but deputies are still searching motel rooms to make sure that no one else was hurt.

Sheriff Salazar said the man's motel room contained drugs in plain view and possibly another weapon. He also has a warrant out for his arrest for a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, which is a felony. The sheriff said he may also face a charge of misdemeanor drug charges and deadly conduct.