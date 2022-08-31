BCSO investigating possible murder after body found at fireworks stand in far west Bexar County

The circumstances surrounding this death remain unclear at this time.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder after a body was found inside a car in the parking lot of a far west side fireworks stand around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

BCSO responded to the Mr. W Fireworks stand located at the 12000 block of West US Highway 90 near Montgomery Rd for reports of a body found dead from a gunshot wound.

Deputies have detained one woman for questioning, but it's unclear if any charges are pending at this time.

This is a developing story.

