BCSO investigating graffiti at parking lot near Bexar County jail

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating after graffiti was found inside a parking garage at the Sheriff's Justice Intake Assessment Center.

BCSO says it appears the graffiti was sprayed during the protest that happened Wednesday night at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. The protest was the death of 30-year-old Damian Lamar Daniels, who authorities say was experiencing a mental health crisis and was shot and killed by a Bexar County deputy.

Some of the graffiti'd messages include "Civilization is the virus", "We Comin 4 Yall", as well as some explicit messages.

The department said in a statement that it supports every citizen's right to peacefully protest. However, it does not consider graffiti a part of a peaceful protest.