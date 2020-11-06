BCSO investigating Facebook post referencing 'redneck friends'

The sheriff's office said "neither racial slurs nor racially motivated comments made on social media will be tolerated by this agency."

SAN ANTONIO — A social media post made by a deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office is under investigation, the department confirmed Wednesday.

The post made to Facebook by deputy was an apparent comment on a suspect charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. In it, the deputy wrote, "Ah....so the 'bystander' wasn't that at all but a freaking participatory? And yet he went on national news saying he was getting death threats. Sir, you were not innocent and I hope you spend the rest of your life behind bars with your redneck friends."

An official with BCSO offered a statement saying that "at this time an investigation is underway regarding the Facebook post made by this supervisor. Neither racial slurs nor racially motivated comments made on social media will be tolerated by this agency."

Arbery, 25, was fatally shot Feb. 23. The two men charged in the case allegedly told police they chased him because they believed he matched the appearance of a burglary suspect caught on surveillance video.

Arbery was hit by three shotgun blasts, according to an autopsy report released Monday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. One shot grazed his right wrist, and the other two struck him in the chest. Blood tests for various drugs and alcohol all came back negative.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested more than two months later after a video of the shooting appeared online and provoked outrage.