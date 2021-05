Around 12:13 p.m., BCSO responded to the 3500 block of Cameron Springs to reports of a person suffering from multiple stab wounds.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that happened Monday afternoon.

The victim was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to BCSO.

The suspect has been detained and the weapon was located.