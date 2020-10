Traffic is being reduced to one lane, as crews handle the accident investigation.

SAN ANTONIO — A stretch of State Highway 16 S near Smith Road will be impacted for several hours following a fatal crash Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a fatal crash occurred on the northbound lanes in the 22500 block of Highway 16.

