75-year-old Bexar County dies after medical emergency, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A 75-year-old inmate at the Bexar County jail died Saturday evening after a medical emergency, despite the efforts of first responders to save him, authorities say.

According to officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified man was facing felony charges of assault family violence and had been behind bars since June 10. At some point Saturday, he "began experiencing chest pains and shortness of breath," at which point he was taken to the jail's medical area.

The situation worsened, authorities say, when he became unresponsive. He died shortly before 6 p.m., and while no official cause of death has yet been determined, pre-existing health issues may have been a factor.