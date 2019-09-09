SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating after staff released the wrong inmate into the Medically Impaired Offenders Facility (MIOF).

Amanda Garcia was released by officers and booking supervisors to MIOF around 1 p.m. Saturday, BCSO said.

That same day, around 5 p.m., BCSO officials fixed the error; the intended inmate was released to MIOF, while the other Amanda Garcia's initial charge of Driving While Intoxicated was reactivated.

BCSO Internal Affairs has initiated an administrative investigation into this incident.