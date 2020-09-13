BCSO: Inmate rushed to hospital after suicide attempt

Just six days ago, another person was also rushed to University Hospital after they were found unresponsive in the jail.

SAN ANTONIO — For the second time in six days, an inmate at the Bexar County Jail has been rushed to the hospital after a suicide attempt.

The incident took place Sunday morning. A 35-year-old woman was stopped in the act of hurting herself by a guard doing an observation check, BCSO said.

A spokesman for the Sheriff says a life-saving effort began right away.

Just six days ago, a 53-year-old man was also rushed to University Hospital after he was found unresponsive.

At last check, that man remained hospitalized as well. Both incidents are under review.