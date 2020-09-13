BCSO: Inmate rushed to hospital after suicide attempt

SAN ANTONIO — For the second time in six days, an inmate at the Bexar County Jail has been rushed to the hospital after a suicide attempt.
The incident took place Sunday morning. A 35-year-old woman was stopped in the act of hurting herself by a guard doing an observation check, BCSO said.
A spokesman for the Sheriff says a life-saving effort began right away.
Just six days ago, a 53-year-old man was also rushed to University Hospital after he was found unresponsive.
At last check, that man remained hospitalized as well. Both incidents are under review.
Related links on KENS 5: