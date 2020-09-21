BCSO: Inmate dies at Bexar County Jail due to 'pre-existing medical condition'

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has confirmed an inmate's death at the jail.
The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. Monday. A detention deputy found the inmate while conducting an observation check.
BCSO said the deputy began performing life-saving measures and initiated an emergency code for additional help.
Authorities said it appears the 43-year-old inmate "experienced a medical episode related to a pre-existing medical condition," and passed away.
The inmate, whose name has not been reported, was booked in the jail Sunday on a criminal trespass charge with a bond of $500.
BCSO said under an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott, the inmate did not qualify for a personal recognizance bond due to an extensive criminal history consisting of assaultive and domestic violence-related charges.
Just last month, county leaders argued that the executive order goes too far asked the governor to reconsider, saying it strips judges of their discretion.
Leaders cited one incident where the order prevented a prisoner who had been convicted of making a terroristic threat nearly a decade ago from receiving a personal bond. He said the individual's current charge wasn't violent in nature.
RELATED: 'Not helping public safety one bit': Bexar Co. leaders calling on Gov. Abbott to rethink executive order on personal bonds