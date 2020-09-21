BCSO: Inmate dies at Bexar County Jail due to 'pre-existing medical condition'

The inmate, whose name has not been reported, was booked in the jail Sunday on a criminal trespass charge with a bond of $500.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has confirmed an inmate's death at the jail.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. Monday. A detention deputy found the inmate while conducting an observation check.

BCSO said the deputy began performing life-saving measures and initiated an emergency code for additional help.

Authorities said it appears the 43-year-old inmate "experienced a medical episode related to a pre-existing medical condition," and passed away.

The inmate, whose name has not been reported, was booked in the jail Sunday on a criminal trespass charge with a bond of $500.

BCSO said under an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott, the inmate did not qualify for a personal recognizance bond due to an extensive criminal history consisting of assaultive and domestic violence-related charges.

Just last month, county leaders argued that the executive order goes too far asked the governor to reconsider, saying it strips judges of their discretion.