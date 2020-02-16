SAN ANTONIO — An inmate died at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center Sunday afternoon after being struck by "a cardiac episode," according to county authorities.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Johnny Garcia said the 64-year-old male – who has not been identified – was waiting to be transported to a local hospital when the episode began. Deputies, medical staff and, later, first responders attempted to help him, but he was pronounced death shortly after 3 p.m.

Garcia added that existing medial conditions may have led to the inmate's death. It's unclear how long he was waiting to be taken to the hospital before the "medical episode" began.

Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide more information on Sunday.

