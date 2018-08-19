SAN ANTONIO — An inmate in the Bexar County jail died after a 'seizure episode' early Sunday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO said the 51-year-old female inmate was unresponsive after having a seizure around 3 am Sunday.

Emergency crews responded, but she was pronounced dead just before 4 am.

The inmate was incarcerated for failure to I.D and criminal trespassing charges.

BCSO said they are conducting an internal investigation on her death as standard protocol.

