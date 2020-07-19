Inmate commits suicide at detention center, BCSO says

BCSO says the deputy discovered the inmate attempting to commit suicide within 30 minutes of the last face to face observation check that was conducted.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says a 37-year-old woman was found in her cell attempting to commit suicide.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Sunday at the Detention Center.

BCSO said the deputy attempted to use a "cutting tool specifically designed for suicide attempts" and performed life saving measures on the woman.

The inmate, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at 10:38 a.m. She had been in custody since July 16, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Less than One Gram.

