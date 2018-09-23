SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff’s Detention Officer prevented an inmate from leaving the Infirmary Unit at the Adult Detention Center on Sunday morning at about 11:30.

While the officer was conducting his scheduled observation, he observed 33-year-old Raz Andrew Morvin climbing into the ceiling from his jail cell in the Infirmary Unit.

A code 3 was initiated, which prompted a full facility lockdown. Despite the fact that there is no access to the outside from the Infirmary Unit ceiling area, officials said the proper protcols were followed, which included the SERT Team responding to the unit.

The deputies never lost sight of the inmate and, 10 minutes later, members of the SERT Team put the inmate into physical restraints.

As a result of this attempt to leave the Infirmary Unit, the Main Jail and Jail Annex are still on lockdown as of Sunday afternoon.

Morvin had originally been booked in the Adult Detention Center on Friday for one count of DWI.

This investigation is ongoing, additional charges are forthcoming, BCSO spokesperson Johnny Garcia said.

© 2018 KENS