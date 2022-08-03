BCSO: Illegal gambling machines found at gas station on the northwest side

BCSO said they got a tip about the 8-liner machines at an Exxon gas station at Fredericksburg Road and Glenarm, just inside Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said illegal gambling machines were found at a gas station on the city's northwest side Tuesday morning.

BCSO said they got a tip about the 8-liner machines at an Exxon gas station at Fredericksburg Road and Glenarm, just inside Loop 410. Deputies obtained a search warrant and found eight of the gambling machines in the story.

Officials also said the store may have also violated city code.

No charges have yet been filed and the investigation is ongoing.