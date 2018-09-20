SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old is the youngest deputy to be hired by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Noah Calderon earned his position as BCSO deputy at the adult detention center by working his way to the top of his cadet class, according to BCSO.

He currently works the front desk area in the lobby. When he's 19 he could be reassigned inside of the detention center, according to BCSO.

He plans to obtain his Peace Officer license and become a sergeant by age 28.

Calderon graduated high school in three short years. He's on his way to obtaining his associate's degree.

"He has had a positive experience at BCSO working his way to the top of his cadet class academically and looks forward to his next assignment. He encourages others his age to apply themselves. What a great example for other young men and women thinking about joining Law Enforcement. Great Job keep it up!" a post on the BCSO Facebook page read.

© 2018 KENS