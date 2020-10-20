BCSO gets $1.8 million to cover mandatory overtime through the end of the year

The mandatory overtime will help cover the 211 vacancies at the Adult Detention Center.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office requested a large chunk of change to cover mandatory overtime at the jail.

According to today's Bexar County Commissioner's Court meeting agenda, the agency requested funds to cover 65,480 hours of paid overtime for uniformed officers to work mandatory hours in the Adult Detention Center through the end of the year.

Court documents indicate that the mandatory hours of overtime are necessary to cover the 211 vacancies that currently exist within the Adult Detention Center.

In order to cover 65,480 hours of paid overtime, the agency is requested $2,656,736.

Documents from the county's budget and finance department indicated ahead of the meeting that they would recommend approval of 45,324 hours at a cost of $1,838,934.

During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners approved the hours and funds recommended by the budget department, explaining that after doing the math, the original request of $2,656,736 for 65,480 hours did not add up.