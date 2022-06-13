BCSO: Two stolen vehicles found outside home

When BCSO tried to make contact with those who were inside, they could hear movement, but no one answered the door.

SAN ANTONIO — While officials were looking for a person with a warrant, they reportedly found two stolen vehicles.

It all started around 11:20 a.m. Monday when the Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to the 18300 block of Highway 37 South for suspicious activity.

The caller said a man was at the home. Deputies said there were also the two stolen vehicles on the property.

