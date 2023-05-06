BCSO files criminal case related to migrants flown to Martha's vineyard in 2022

Some of those migrants identified a San Antonio native named Perla Huerta as the woman who recruited them from near San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has filed a criminal case related to an incident when dozens of migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard in 2022.

BCSO released this statement Monday:

"The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has officially filed a completed criminal case with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office regarding the incident from September 2022 in which 49 migrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard. The case filed includes both felony and misdemeanor charges of Unlawful Restraint. At this time, the case is being reviewed by the DA’s office. Once an update is available, it will be provided to the public."

KENS 5 has reached out to the District Attorney's Office and we are awaiting a response.

