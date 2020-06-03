SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff's Office employee who was called out this week for chalking the outcome of this week's primary up to racism from local Republicans in a now-deleted social media post has announced his intention to resign, officials confirmed to KENS 5.

Robert Vargas III was the target of calls from the Deputy Sheriff's Association of Bexar County for him to resign. In his initial Facebook post, Vargas III stated "It's important to note how racist Republicans are in Bexar County."

Attached to the post were the results of the Republican Bexar County sheriff primary, which was won by Gerard Rickhoff. He beat competitors Willie Ng and Gary Garcia in the race.

"The sheriff has definitely held our guys accountable. We've been seeing guys fired, we've seen guys put on administrative leave, and we expect the same type of punishments to happen across the board," DSABD President Jeremy Payne said on Wednesday. "There's no there's no place in Bexar County for racism."

Vargas worked for and donated to Salazar's campaign for Bexar County Sheriff in 2018. In January of 2019, Vargas began working at BCSO as a "change management specialist."

According to a Bexar County spokesperson, employees are allowed to participate in political activities, but they can't do so while on duty, in uniform, or while using county property.

Officials tell KENS 5 Vargas III will officially resign from his position on April 1.

