BCSO employee arrested, accused of family violence

Anita Lares, 41, had been employed with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for six years.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Offfice said an employee resigned after being arrested for an "assault bodily injury-married/cohab" charge.

The jail programs civilian employee, Anita Lares, 41, had worked for the Sheriff’s Office for 6 years. According to BCSO, she was arrested last Thursday by the San Antonio Police Department for the alleged family violence incident hat happened while off-duty.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Lares resigned in lieu of termination.

“This former employee learned the hard way, that we can pick our actions, but not our consequences," Salazar said.

The family violence investigation is ongoing and is being handled by SAPD.