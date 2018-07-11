BEXAR COUNTY — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Department say a woman was killed after a dispute between neighbors on the northeast side Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at a home on Waterfall, near Windcrest around 11:00 a.m. A man reportedly pulled out a gun and started shooting at the neighbors, two women, who were in a car in a driveway. A woman in her 60's was shot and killed. The other woman was able to escape the car and run to a house. She was not hurt.

The suspect was cooperative and surrendered to deputies when they arrived on the scene.

Officials say the dispute between the neighbors had been going on for a while, possibly up to a year

