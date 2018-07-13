SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy is a man of many talents. The San Antonio native is forming one of the only mariachi groups made up of law enforcement officers.

“I wouldn’t call it a hobby. It’s a way of life for me,” said Deputy Brandon Rivas. “It’s something I love, it’s something that has been a part of me since I was a child.”

It’s easy to see how Deputy Brandon Rivas earned the nickname “Boom Boom Rivas.” He plays the bass and the bass guitar.

Growing up in San Antonio, he played with a youth orchestra. Attending college in New Orleans, his talent took him on musical tours around the world. The next milestone was becoming a member of the Army band.

After he was honorably discharged, he joined the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. He still plays in a jazz trio which frequents the Pearl. Rivas's next project is to put a newly formed mariachi group to good use. It’s made up of fellow BCSO deputies.

“So far I have the nucleus of the band and it’s really, really exciting because there are not that many Sheriff’s Offices out there with a mariachi band so we’ll be one of the first,” said Rivas.

He hopes the initiative will promote a stronger bond with the community.

“When they see a deputy with a mariachi outfit, with a trajes...and an instrument, then it’s a positive thing. They can reach out to us and talk to us easier,” said Rivas.

Along with being a deputy and a musician, Boom Boom Rivas is also a veteran, father and cancer survivor.

“I have a family that I care for,” said Rivas. “Each day it’s difficult as a deputy and it’s difficult as a cancer survivor but it’s really worth it just waking up to see my kids and my wife and that really pushes me through the day. It’s not easy but it’s worth it.”

Thankful to be in remission from a rare form of lymphoma, Rivas is using his energy to spread more than music notes. He wants to show San Antonio how much the men and women behind the badge care for their city.

“We have to be an example for others, always be sure and do the right thing and reach out to the community in love,” said Rivas.

The BCSO Mariachi group is planning to play in next year’s Fiesta events.

