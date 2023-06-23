BCSO deputy terminated after DWI arrest

Nicholas Glauser, 22, was assigned to the detention division and had been with the BCSO since April 18, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy has been terminated following an arrest for driving while intoxicated by the San Antonio Police Department early Friday morning just north of downtown.

Nicholas Glauser, 22, was assigned to the detention division and had been with the BCSO since April 18, 2022. Glauser was pulled over by SAPD around 3:11 a.m. on San Pedro Avenue at W. Woodlawn Avenue suspected of DWI.

Sheriff Javier Salazar served the now former deputy with an order of dismissal in accordance with the BCSO Civil Service Commission due to his probationary status with the Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO says the deputy failed to maintain standards of conduct demanded of an employee with the Sheriff’s Office because of his arrest for DWI.

“As professionals, we all know what is expected of us," said Sheriff Salazar. "I’m continuing to take a strong stance against employee misconduct, both on duty and off duty. This termination should come as no surprise to anyone, especially this now-former deputy.”

The fired deputy won't be able to appeal the probationary dismissal and will not be eligible for rehire, regardless of the outcome of the criminal case.

Glauser is charged with a DWI with blood alconhol 0.15 or higher, which is Class A Misdemeanor. His bond is set at $1,500.00.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.