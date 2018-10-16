SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff's Office detention deputy resigned after he was arrested for theft on Monday evening, according to BCSO.

Detention Deputy Joseph Anthony Becerra faces the misdemeanor charge of theft of an item worth $100 - $750. According to the Balcones Heights Police Department, the theft occurred just after 6:30 pm on October 15.

Becerra was hired in February 2017 to the Detention Bureau. He handed in his resignation personally to Sheriff Javier Salazar when he met Becerra at the magistrate's office.

BCSO's internal affairs department is conducting a separate investigation into the incident.

© 2018 KENS