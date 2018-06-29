A woman is in critical condition Friday morning after she was shot by an off-duty Bexar County detention deputy.

Medina County Sheriff’s officials say the deputy stopped to help a woman in a distressed vehicle early Friday morning in Medina County. The off-duty deputy reportedly approached the woman, and at some point, she became aggressive towards him.

Sheriff’s officials say the deputy pulled out his weapon and fired at the woman, shooting her several times. She was taken to University Hospital in San Antonio.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led up to the shooting. Meanwhile, the deputy is being placed on administrative leave.

© 2018 KENS