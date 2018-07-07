San Antonio — A Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the downtown area, according to BCSO.

Deputy Yesenia Rios was taken into custody around 2:30 am Saturday on South Alamo Street and East Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

Rios has been with BCSO since April 2016 and currently works in the detention division. She has since been placed on administrative leave.

Rios has been charged with one count of Driving While Intoxicated which is a Class B Misdemeanor.

BCSO Sheriff Salazar said the Rios will be held accountable in a statement sent to KENS 5.

"Every effort is being made to address this ongoing issue and to prevent DWI incidents within our ranks. Proactively, even as recently as this week, we continue to reinforce messaging to remind employees about the dangers of DWI and the steps they can personally take to avoid becoming part of the problem. Clearly, this employee did not heed those warnings, and will be held accountable accordingly”.

