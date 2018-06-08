San Antonio — A Bexar County Sheriff's deputy was arrested overnight for allegedly attacking a family member, according to BCSO.

Deputy Eric Rodriguez was arrested around 12:45 am Monday in a family violence incident, according to BCSO.

The details of the incident have not been released at this time.

Rodriguez is the 15th BCSO deputy arrested in 2018.

He's been with BCSO since December of 2014.

He will be placed on administrative leave pending further criminal investigation and BCSO tells KENS 5 they will conduct their own separate investigation.

© 2018 KENS