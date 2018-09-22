SAN ANTONIO — A 12-year-veteran deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was terminated after being arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated overnight, according to BCSO.

BCSO said 51-year-old Diana Barrera had already been on suspension for an unrelated incident when she was arrested around 2 am Saturday.

This was Barrera's third DWI arrest, according to a Bexar County clerk records search. She had also been arrested for DWI in 2002 and 2012.

The "continued pattern of behavior" in addition to her latest DWI arrest led to the detention deputy's termination, according to BCSO.

“I have made my stance clear on misconduct, that it will be dealt with as swiftly and severely as possible. To maintain the integrity of this organization, I have personally terminated this employee for a pattern of illegal behavior”. Sheriff Salazar said.

© Exclusive to KCEN