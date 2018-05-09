SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested Wednesday morning after BCSO said the deputy physically harmed an inmate.

Deputy Ta-Vian Gloeckler is the 16th BCSO deputy arrested this year.

The 23-year-old detention deputy, who's been with BCSO since May 2017, caused bodily injury to an inmate at the adult detention center on Wednesday morning, according to BCSO.

Gloeckler has been charged with official oppression and assault bodily injury.

The deputy was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending further criminal investigation.

