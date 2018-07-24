Kids at Santa Rosa Children's Hospital received a special visit Monday.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies purchased and donated new Teddy Bears, Coloring Books, Crayons, Crossword Puzzles and other toys to gift children in the Santa Rosa Children’s Hospital.

Several deputies from various sections volunteered to hand deliver the toys to children at the hospital. Children ranging in age from 1 month to 17 years old received gifts that were age-appropriate, BCSO said. Get well cards personally written and signed by Sheriff Javier Salazar were also delivered to young patients.

You can see the Bexar County Sheriff's Office's original post on Facebook with photos below.

