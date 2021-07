BCSO said the cyclist was wearing dark clothing. A driver in a silver car then struck the cyclist.

A 26-year-old was killed after after a driver crashed into him Friday night, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on US 281 and 1604.

The cyclist passed away, and the driver remained at the scene after the crash. It is unknown at this time if they will face charges.