New Details according to BCSO: No passengers in the VIA bus. Condition of that driver unknown. Two adults in a separate car were seriously injured and airlifted. Two infants, also in that car, were taken to a hospital, but they are said to be okay.

A major accident took place Tuesday before 6 a.m. on 2251 E Loop 1604. The reports state three cars crashed involving a VIA Bus.

The bus was seen on its side in a field, according to reports.

According to Johnny Garcia, a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, five patients were transported in total. A married couple has been airlifted in serious condition.

Four were taken to University Hospital and one was taken to SAMMC.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.