BCSO: Body found on fire near west-side highway

Authorities said a body was on fire in the grass beside the access road, laying near a telephone pole.

SAN ANTONIO — What authorities first thought was a car fire turned out to be a body on fire on the far west side, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday between US 90 and 1604.

BCSO said a body was on fire in the grass beside the access road, laying near a telephone pole.

Authorities say they are in the early stages of the investigation, so no new details have been reported. BCSO did not confirm the victim's age or if the body is a man or a woman.