BCSO at fatal accident on west-side, multiple lanes closed

The westbound lanes of Military Dr are shut down at Luke Blvd and the eastbound lanes are reduced to one lane to still allow access to Lackland Air Force base.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County deputies are investigating an accident on the west-side that has multiple lanes closed.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. on the 5700 block of Five Palms Drive near W Military and Luke Blvd.

Deputies say a man was walking in the middle of the road when he was struck by a moving vehicle.

He was run over by multiple vehicle, according to officials.

The driver of the first car did stop and had to be taken to the hospital with injuries to her wrist.

Officials say they have no idea why the man was in the middle of the street.

They are waiting for the Medical Examiner at the scene. None of the vehicle are being towed away.

This is a developing story.

