BCSO asking public for help finding missing 14-year-old

Amaiya Mendoza was last seen on January 17 in far north Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding missing teen Amaiya Mendoza.

Amaiya, 14, was last seen on January 17 around 4 a.m. near 281 and Borgfeld (far north Bexar County).

The teen who stands at around 5'2", weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes, was last seen wearing white and black pajama pants, a white crop top and a black Jordan hoodie.