SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who was last seen two months ago.

Nayelis Dalliette Santiago, 16, was last seen on March 22, 2019 leaving her residence near Foster Road in North East Bexar County wearing black pants, tan shirt, and carrying a tan purse, according to a BCSO post on Facebook. She was last seen with a male wearing a light grey hoodie.

Officials believe she is staying with a man in northeast Bexar County.

Anyone found to be harboring Nayelis could potentially face charges for Harboring a Runaway, which is a Class A Misdemeanor or Interfering with Child Custody, which is a State Jail Felony. Those charges could carry a jail sentence of up to two years and a fine of up to $10,000.

If you have information on Nayelis’ whereabouts, contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org

