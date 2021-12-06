BCSO asking for help finding missing 13-year-old boy

Officials say Jonathan Patrick De La Cruz was last seen on December 3, 2021, at 4 p.m. in the 10000 block of Paddlefish Creek.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Officials say Jonathan Patrick De La Cruz was last seen on December 3, 2021, at 4 p.m. in the 10000 block of Paddlefish Creek. He was reportedly last seen wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie, black shorts, and white shoes.

He is also described as having brown eyes and black hair. He is 5'4" in height and weighs 100 lbs.

BCSO says those found to be harboring Jonathan may face charges for Harboring a Runaway which is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000; or can be charged with Interfering with Child Custody which is a State Jail Felony punishable up to 2 years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000.

⚠️🚨MISSING PERSON-Please Share🚨⚠️ The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help location Missing Person Jonathan... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 6, 2021