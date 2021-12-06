BCSO asking for help finding missing 13-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.
Officials say Jonathan Patrick De La Cruz was last seen on December 3, 2021, at 4 p.m. in the 10000 block of Paddlefish Creek. He was reportedly last seen wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie, black shorts, and white shoes.
He is also described as having brown eyes and black hair. He is 5'4" in height and weighs 100 lbs.
BCSO says those found to be harboring Jonathan may face charges for Harboring a Runaway which is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000; or can be charged with Interfering with Child Custody which is a State Jail Felony punishable up to 2 years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000.
Anyone with information on Jonathan's whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org