BCSO asking for help finding missing man on west side

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a man missing on the west side of town.

Bryan Franco Quintana, 32, was last seen in the 3000 block of Calico Corner in west Bexar County on July 23 in the evening.

He is 5'5" tall, weighs about 151 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Bryan's whereabouts, please contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or call us at (210) 335-6000.

