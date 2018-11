SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff is once again asking County Commissioners for more money that's not in the budget.

It's at least the 6th time Sheriff Salazar has made a request like this in the last year.

According to documents obtained by KENS 5, The Sheriff wants almost a million dollars to cover mandatory overtime for deputies in the jail.

BCSO blames a staffing shortage and a near capacity inmate population.

County Commissioners will consider the request Friday.

