SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has announced a new group made up of 11 deputies who represent different backgrounds.

Monday afternoon, the sheriff discussed the roles of the deputies in the Community and Internal Liaison program. Sheriff Javier Salazar said the goal is to bridge the gap between different communities and law enforcement.

"In law enforcement, it's always a good thing when the agency can say they are connected to the community they serve," Salazar said.

Salazar said the deputies will have several duties. They'll educate other deputies at the agency about different cultures and will help build relationships in the community.

"If one of my cultural liaisons comes to me and says, 'hey, in the Indian community we are seeing a rash of this sort of crime and I think as your cultural liaison you should have a town hall, and invite everybody.' It's going to be his job to make the town hall," Salazar said.

Sgt. Stephanie Flores is in charge of launching special projects at the sheriff's office. She played a big role in organizing the program. She said as part of her research, she discovered that this kind of program at a law enforcement agency is rare. Sgt. Flores emphasized that part of the program will focus on recruitment as well.

"We want to make sure we are reaching out to every single person and let them know that you don't have to be a certain type of person to be or look a certain way, to become a Bexar County deputy," Sgt. Stephanie Flores said.

Also, the deputies in the program will assist in investigations.

"Maybe there's a cultural thing where a detective won't know that this victim is not talking to me because in her culture, she may not be alone with a man. Maybe they'll be able to fill in the blank," Salazar said. "Sometimes with a victim of a crime, you may get one shot to make a first good impression and to convince them that we're no threat to you and want to help you with your case."

The liaisons will represent these groups communities:

Hispanic community

African-American community

Asian/ Pacific Islander community

Indian community

LGBTQ+ community

Faith Based community

Jewish community

Muslim community

Senior Citizen community

Deaf Community

Military community

The names of the deputies and their contact information is available here.

